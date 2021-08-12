18-month old recovered, New Iberia man arrested on kidnapping charge

State Police say an 18-month old was safely recovered on Wednesday and a New Iberia man arrested after an alleged kidnapping.

Troopers say that shortly after 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (Baton Rouge Field Office) was contacted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a possible child abduction, which occurred in New Iberia.

Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, along with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, began an investigation into the abducted 18-month-old child and deployed all available resources.

During the course of this investigation, Troopers learned that the child was possibly located at a residence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers say they arrived at the residence shortly after 6:00 pm on August 11 and a suspect, identified as 25-year-old John Michael Mason of New Iberia.

Mason was located outside the residence with the child. Troopers took Mason into custody and safely recovered the child.

State Police say the child is not related to Mason.

Mason was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for Aggravated Kidnapping. The incident remains under investigation.

