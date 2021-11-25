11 ways you can help Hurricane Ida victims

This is an unusual holiday seasoning for those in the area where Hurricane Ida had the most impact. Months have passed, but lives are still devastated as the recovery phrase slowly progresses.

The local news source, The Houma Courier and Daily Comet, shared a number of ways you can help others during the season of giving.

If you are unable to donate money, food or supplies, several also have volunteering options.

1. United Way for South Louisiana

This United Way branch was founded in 1979 as the United Way of Houma-Terrebonne but quickly expanded to provide services to other nearby parishes. United Way for South Louisiana today serves Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne. Since Hurricane Ida, the organization has set up a fund to help storm victims recover and rebuild in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. To donate, visit bit.ly/UnitedWayIda

2. Bayou Community Foundation

The Bayou Community Foundation was created in 2012 by business leaders and philanthropists from Lafourche and Terrebonne. It also serves Grand Isle. The group's Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief was opened to quickly give credible local nonprofits financial aid to support critical hurricane relief services. So far, the fund has distributed more than $2 million to those efforts. To donate, visit bayoucf.org/disaster-recovery.

3, Cajun Navy Ground Force

The nonprofit Cajun Navy Ground Force, founded in 2016 provides disaster relief, including debris cleanup and supplies. It is among many groups that have responded after Hurricane Ida and continues to provide services to affected areas. To donate or volunteer, visit cajunrelief.org.

4. United Houma Nation

The United Houma Nation has roughly 17,000 Tribal members across Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes. After receiving a new community building this year, the tribe is in need of assistance for repairs and assistance for the those living in the bayou region most impacted by the storm. To learn more or donate, visit unitedhoumanation.org/donate.

5. Pointe-au-Chein Indian Tribe

Most of the tribe's roughly 800 members live along Bayou Pointe-aux-Chenes in southern Terrebonne and Lafourche, among areas hardest hit by Ida. The tribe has a goal of raising $1.38 million to help members with storm recovery. To donate, visit pactribe.com/about-3

6. Grand Calliou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw

The Terrebonne Parish tribe's ancestors stem primarily in the Grand Caillou-Dulac community. Their community has changed drastically and local children have to attend school in a neighboring bayou. To donate or learn more at gcdbcc.org/support.

7. Isle de Jean Charles Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw

This tribal community calls the rapidly eroding Isle de Jean Charles in southeastern Terrebonne home. It is accepting donations to help with its Hurricane Ida response at isledejeancharles.com/donate. Their are known as the first 'climate-refugees.'

8. Down the Bayou Hurricane Ida Relief Fund

Télé-Louisiane, a multi-lingual media platform, created the fund to help the communities of lower Terrebonne and Lafourche and the Indigenous tribes. But if able to receive enough support, the Télé-Louisiane team hopes to expand to help bayou towns of Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes and others damaged by Hurricane Ida or recent storms. Learn more or donate at bit.ly/3nFCydz.

9. Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank

The food bank has been fighting hunger in Terrebonne since 1987 and has been able to provide more than 5 million pounds of food to residents in need. Money donations can be made by cash, check or online at bit.ly/3oC5KS6.

10. Second Harvest Food Bank

The food bank serves south Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response, according to its website. In a Nov. 16 update, the food bank says it has delivered 7.9 million pounds of food, water and supplies to Hurricane Ida survivors, along with at least 155,053 hot meals. Its hurricane response has included Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, Plaquemines and other parishes. For information on volunteering or donating, visit no-hunger.org.

11. South Louisiana Veteran Outreach

South Louisiana Veteran Outreach is a nonprofit organization with a mission to assist local veterans who are in immediate need. For information on how to support the group, visit its Facebook page at bit.ly/3nFF2Zc.

