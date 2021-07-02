$10M in disaster loans approved for Louisiana businesses, residents affected by May storms

More than $10 million in federal disaster loans have been approved for businesses and residents in some Louisiana parishes impacted by May's severe weather.

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced Friday, July 2, that SBA has approved the loans for Louisiana businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 17-21, 2021.

According to Garfield, SBA has approved $267,300 for businesses and $10,342,300 for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.

“SBA’s disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible,” said Garfield.

Businesses and residents in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parishes who sustained damages are encouraged to register prior to the Aug. 2, 2021, deadline with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov .

SBA is currently provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the following locations on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Business Recovery Center Southwest Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (SEED) Center

Willis Noland Conference Center, Third Floor

4310 Ryan St.Lake Charles, LA 70605

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Monday, July 5 for Independence Day

Washington-Marion Magnet High School

Cafeteria room

2802 Pineview St.Lake Charles, LA 70615

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In addition, SBA says that it has established a Virtual Business Recovery Center and a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help business owners, homeowners and renters. Customer Service Representatives are available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application.

Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open Monday through Friday (5 days/week) from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

For more information email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955.

SBA says that businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The SBA can also lend additional funds to help business and residents with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is March 2, 2022.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ .

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road

Fort Worth, TX 76155.

