100 guns and crack were found during the search of a NOPD officer

Before he was arrested this week, upon a complaint that he stole a gun and $7,500 cash from a suspect, New Orleans police officer Reginald Koeller III had amassed a long and checkered history of misconduct, Civil Service Commission records show.

Personnel documents show the 18-year police veteran was disciplined multiple times beginning in 2015. The infractions ranged in severity.

But cumulatively, they suggest a pattern of opacity that culminated in Koeller’s arrest Wednesday, after FBI agents and officers from the police Public Integrity Bureau raided his apartment and discovered more than 100 guns and 32.1 grams of crack cocaine.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

