Council members, community express frustration and new concerns about interim leadership at LPD

More frustrations arose at Tuesday's Lafayette City Council meeting over the firing of former LPD Chief Thomas Glover, along with new concerns about interim leadership in the department.

The council had a chance to hear from the Guillory administration, the interim chief, and members of the public. And that's when the new concerns were raised.

An agenda item by Councilman Glenn Lazard was supposed to be an update on Lafayette police training, but the sudden firing of former Chief Thomas Glover changed that.

“It was shocking to me that this bombshell was dropped. I'm going to hope and pray that there was a legitimate reason for his termination and that it wasn't political,” Lazard said.

The frustration was echoed in public comments, during which community activist Marja Broussard suggested there could be issues with the interim leadership at LPD.

“This positive moment is now lost because of you, Josh Guillory. You cannot work with a strong black man, working alongside of him in 2021.”

Broussard then suggested there could be even more changes with interim police Chief Wayne Griffin.

“You know that he's about to be brought up on some allegations of sexual harassment,” said Broussard.

Despite that claim, LCG says it’s all speculation.

“As of now, that's rumor, there's been no formal complaint filed. But, again, I'm not going to speculate on Marja’s speculation,” said LCG Chief Communications officer Jamie Angelle.

Lazard even eluded to Griffin possibly not being in charge in two weeks time.

“Hopefully interim Police Chief Griffin, assuming he's still serving, can give us an update on the training process,” Lazard said.

After that comment, Griffin was even questioned if he was aware of any changes - Pat Lewis asked if the interim would be in for the long haul. The interim chief responded by saying yes, he would be.

You can watch the full meeting here.

