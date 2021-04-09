Watch
Two COVID-19 vaccine events set for this weekend in Lafayette

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 23:38:41-04

Two COVID-19 vaccination events are being held this Saturday.

First, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given at Wat Thammarattanaram Buddhist Temple on Champa Ave. in Broussard. That event will begin at 9 a.m. This is the second vaccine event held at the temple. For more information, contact Pon Foreman at 337-278-5920.

Next, Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, LLC is holding a vaccination event at United Methodist Church in Lafayette. Vaccines will be available from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2700 Louisiana Ave. The drive-thru event will provide the first vaccine dose only. Call 337-678-9000 for information on that event.

For more on COVID-19 vaccines, including who is eligible, click here.

