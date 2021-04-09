Two COVID-19 vaccine events set for this weekend in Lafayette

Two COVID-19 vaccination events are being held this Saturday.

First, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given at Wat Thammarattanaram Buddhist Temple on Champa Ave. in Broussard. That event will begin at 9 a.m. This is the second vaccine event held at the temple. For more information, contact Pon Foreman at 337-278-5920.

Next, Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, LLC is holding a vaccination event at United Methodist Church in Lafayette. Vaccines will be available from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2700 Louisiana Ave. The drive-thru event will provide the first vaccine dose only. Call 337-678-9000 for information on that event.

For more on COVID-19 vaccines, including who is eligible, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel