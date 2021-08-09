Red Dress Run in New Orleans canceled

The Red Dress Run, held annually in New Orleans has been canceled for this year.

According to reports, Bill Healy with the organizers of the Red Dress Run says committee members voted Monday morning to cancel the event.

WVUE reports that Healy says they were not pressured by the city, rather, committee members voted on their own to cancel the outdoor event. It was scheduled for August 14, 2021.

Nola.com spoke with an organizer who said, “With White Linen Night and Jazz Fest canceled we went back and forth about it,” said a board member who asked not to be named. “We decided it wouldn’t be in our best interest.”

For similar reasons, Jazz Fest in New Orleans was canceled on Sunday after it was re-scheduled for October 2021.

"As a result of the exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announced that the 2021 edition of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.... will not occur as planned," a post on the Jazz Fest Facebook page states. "We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional time frame."

Read more here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel