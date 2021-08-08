October Jazz Fest canceled due to COVID

The re-scheduled October version of New Orleans Jazz Fest has been canceled.

"As a result of the exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announced that the 2021 edition of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.... will not occur as planned," a post on the Jazz Fest Facebook page states. "We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional time frame."

Jazz Fest 2022 will be held April 29 through May 8, organizers say.

Ticket holders, including those who bought tickets for 2020, will get an email this week explaining what their options are.

"In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest," the post states.

