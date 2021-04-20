Watch
Pfizer and Moderna vaccine locations in Acadiana

KATC News
Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 20:28:59-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced vaccine location sites in Acadiana for this week. The sites will be providing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the public.

See dates, locations and how to make an appointment below:

April 21,2021

  • Cade Community Center-(Pfizer)
  • Basile Town Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-3:00pm

April 22, 2021

  • Ville Platte Civic Center-(Moderna)
  • Chataignier Village Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-2:00pm

April 23, 2021

  • St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)

April 26, 2021

  • Morse City Hall-(Pfizer)
  • Crowley KC Hall-(Pfizer)

April 28, 2021

  • St. Edward Catholic Church-(Pfizer)

To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

*No appointment needed for Basile Town Hall and Chataignier Village Hall

Ochsner Lafayette General will also have a site for vaccines.

April 24, 2021

  • Syndie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center-(Pfizer) - To schedule an appointment: OchsnerLG.org/Vaccine or call 337–262-5311

