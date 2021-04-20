Pfizer and Moderna vaccine locations in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced vaccine location sites in Acadiana for this week. The sites will be providing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the public.

See dates, locations and how to make an appointment below:

April 21,2021

Cade Community Center-(Pfizer)

Basile Town Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-3:00pm

April 22, 2021

Ville Platte Civic Center-(Moderna)

Chataignier Village Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-2:00pm

April 23, 2021

St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)

April 26, 2021

Morse City Hall-(Pfizer)

Crowley KC Hall-(Pfizer)

April 28, 2021

St. Edward Catholic Church-(Pfizer)

To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

*No appointment needed for Basile Town Hall and Chataignier Village Hall

Ochsner Lafayette General will also have a site for vaccines.

April 24, 2021

Syndie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center-(Pfizer) - To schedule an appointment: OchsnerLG.org/Vaccine or call 337–262-5311

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel