OLOL issues visitor guideline update due to uptick in COVID cases

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 19, 2021
On Sunday, July 18, Our Lady of Lourdes updated their visitation policies and procedures in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, OLOL stated that visitations of non-COVID patients will be limited to one visitor/advocate (18 years or older) who may remain at the bedside throughout the hospital stay.

For patients admitted with COVID-19, one essential visitor/advocate will be allowed for one hour per day.

"As our ministry continues to respond to COVID-19, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority," a statement from the hospital reads. "To ensure this safety and empathy, we are adjusting our visitor policies and procedures. This practice is in place to improve the comfort and communication for patients, family, and staff."

Visitors are required to wear a mask and be screened when entering all OLOL facilities.

For more details on the updated visitor guidelines, visit https://lourdesrmc.com/coronavirus/for-hospital-visitors.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

