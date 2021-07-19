OLOL issues visitor guideline update due to uptick in COVID cases

On Sunday, July 18, Our Lady of Lourdes updated their visitation policies and procedures in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, OLOL stated that visitations of non-COVID patients will be limited to one visitor/advocate (18 years or older) who may remain at the bedside throughout the hospital stay.

For patients admitted with COVID-19, one essential visitor/advocate will be allowed for one hour per day.

"As our ministry continues to respond to COVID-19, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority," a statement from the hospital reads. "To ensure this safety and empathy, we are adjusting our visitor policies and procedures. This practice is in place to improve the comfort and communication for patients, family, and staff."

Visitors are required to wear a mask and be screened when entering all OLOL facilities.

For more details on the updated visitor guidelines, visit https://lourdesrmc.com/coronavirus/for-hospital-visitors.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel