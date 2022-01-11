New Orleans reinstates indoor mask mandate

The City of New Orleans is reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

According to Nola.com, the announcement was on Tuesday morning during a press conference. They say they announcement comes after the city has been dealing with the surge of the Omicron variant.

Reports say the mandate will go into effect on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. It will remain in place until further notice, the city says.

The Advocate reports that city officials say it is likely the mandate will last until after carnival season.

Masks will be required at all indoor spaces, including schools, they say.

Nola Ready provided the following guidelines:

Masks required indoors in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, entertainment venues, and other businesses.

Masks required in all healthcare facilities and public transportation, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, and the corresponding transportation hubs.

Masks required in all K-12 education institutions, unless the institution has adopted an isolation and quarantine policy for students, faculty, and staff consistent with the protocols set by the Louisiana Department of Health.

