New Orleans brings back mask mandate advisory

The City of New Orleans announced Wednesday an indoor mask mandate to slow the alarming rate of COVID-19.

Masks will be advised indoors in New Orleans under new rules announced by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more on this.

Today, the @CityOfNOLA is announcing an indoor mask advisory to slow the alarming spread of #COVID19. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors when with people who are not in their immediate household.



See COVID data at https://t.co/WWlrKNphTB pic.twitter.com/0tk8ptC3Yg — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 21, 2021

