Nearly half of UL students vaccinated against COVID-19

Since UL made vaccinations mandatory for students this fall, there has been an increase in vaccination rates on campus.

Nearly half of students at UL are now vaccinated COVID-19.

According to the university:

47% are fully vaccinated,

10% have received one dose,

11% have submitted exemptions,

32% have not received one dose or submitted an exemption

The deadline to request an exemption was Wednesday. UL's vaccine mandate requires students to either receive the vaccine or request an exemption or receive a hold on their university accounts, resulting in them not being able to schedule for classes.

Leslie Hasson, Air Force National Guard medic for Region 4, has helped administer vaccinations at the UL campus site since August. He says he is pleased to see more students receiving vaccinations.

"We’re trying to put an end to this pandemic, so that’s a very good sign that we’re at 50%. I would like to see even higher numbers than that if we can.”

Some students say they don’t feel pressured by the university to take the vaccine.

“I wouldn’t say that they were pressuring us but really encouraging us to get it. And I was like you know what, today I'm going to make a change. My grandmother told me to get it so I’ll call her and tell her I got it," one student said.

Others say they should not be forced by the university to receive it.

“I just don’t believe it’s right to force everybody, especially if they’re just trying to further their education, to force them to have to take the vaccine," said another student.

UL’s vaccination site on St. Mary Street is open to the general public.

Hasson says he hopes the public will follow suit in the vaccination increase.

“I’m hoping just because the school is at 50% the public isn’t too far behind.”

For students who don't have their vaccine or an exemption on file, there is still time to avoid registration challenges for the upcoming semesters. According to the university, any hold will be lifted once vaccinated.

More information: Nearly have of students at UL vaccinated against COVID-19

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel