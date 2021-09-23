UL: Nearly half of students vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly half of the student population at UL Lafayette is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university provided updates on vaccination rates as of Tuesday, September 21.

7,144 students (47%) are fully vaccinated, while 1,562 students (10%) are listed as "in progress" of getting the vaccine.

1,588 (11%) have submitted exemptions to the university. There are 4,898 students (32%) who have not received one dose nor submitted an exemption.

In total, the university reports 15,192 registered degree-seeking students for the Fall 2021 semester. This number excludes dual-enrollment and co-enrollment students who are not required to provide vaccination information to the university.

University officials say students who fail to get vaccinated or submit the appropriate documentation for an exemption will have a hold placed on their accounts and will be unable to register for the Winter 2021 intersession or the Spring 2022 semester.

UL made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all students last month after the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval. Students are required to provide proof of vaccination, a physician's certification that the vaccine is medically contraindicated, or a written dissent.

22 students self-reported positive COVID-19 cases during the week of September 12-18, according to the university's dashboard. 1 additional case was confirmed through UL, while 3 new cases were reported in faculty/staff - bringing the total COVID-19 cases for that week to 26.

