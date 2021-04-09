More locations to administer J&J vaccines in Acadiana

LDH has announced locations and dates for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in Acadiana.

The vaccine is a single-dose COVID vaccine. The community events listed below are beginning on April 8 and continue into next week.

To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-531. J&J vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older

April 12

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

April 13

Rayne Civic Center

April 14

King Joseph Recreation Center-Jeanerette

April 14

Gueydan Community Center

April 15

Robicheaux Recreaton Center

April 16

Acadian Medical Center-Eunice

April 19

Erath Community Center

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel