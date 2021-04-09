Watch
More locations to administer J&J vaccines in Acadiana

April 12 through 19
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 13:33:09-04

LDH has announced locations and dates for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in Acadiana.

The vaccine is a single-dose COVID vaccine. The community events listed below are beginning on April 8 and continue into next week.

To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-531. J&J vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older

April 12
St. Martin Parish Health Unit

April 13
Rayne Civic Center

April 14
King Joseph Recreation Center-Jeanerette

April 14
Gueydan Community Center

April 15
Robicheaux Recreaton Center

April 16
Acadian Medical Center-Eunice

April 19
Erath Community Center

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

