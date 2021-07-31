Mixed Opinions: Would cash make people get the vaccine?

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Louisiana and other states are seeing a rapid increase in COVID cases and their severity, President Biden is asking states and municipalities that received extra COVID aid to offer unvaccinated people $100 to get their shot.

The city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish received more than $80 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act

We wanted to know if money would push people to get the shot, so KATC’s Victor Jorges went to Downtown Lafayette to talk to folks.

“I think that’s definitely a good idea, but people should be getting vaccination regardless of, you know, compensation for it or not,” said Jay Patel from Lafayette. “This is kind of one of the ways how we got rid of polio back in the day. “

People tell us, it shouldn't take money to bribe people to get the shot.

Instead, Patel thinks, seeing one of your loved ones going through it might be a wake-up call.

“I think a life. Think about it as if it was your grandparents or your mom and dad that had the COVID and ended up in the hospital, actually dying,” he said. “I’ve seen plenty of people that gets it and ends up dying... It’s no joke.”

And for others, friends and family are already making the difference – encouraging people to roll up their sleeves.

“I was encouraged through friends and family, just being around people to get it... It’s safer,” said Bailey Richard.

Going back to the money topic... some think it could push people in the right direction.

“I think more people would get the shot because money is money,” said Richard.

KATC reached out to the Guillory administration about the possibility of a $100 dollar incentive for those who choose to get the shot. We’re told the Mayor-President advises everyone to reach out to their healthcare provider to educate themselves to make the best decision for themselves.

