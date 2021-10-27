Mask mandate at LSU remains in effect, UL reviewing governor's order

The statewide mask mandate is being lifted Wednesday because of lower positivity and higher vaccination rates, Gov. Edwards announced Tuesday.

It will remain in place for K-12 schools, but schools can opt out if they follow the CDC's quarantine guidelines.

As for higher education, LSU will keep its mandate in place through the end of the semester and will reassess ahead of the spring semester.

"While Gov. Edwards has announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate, #LSU will continue with the protocols in place on campus, including the indoor mask mandate, through the end of the semester," spokesperson Ernie Ballard said. "We are pleased with the results we’ve seen this semester with vaccinations, wastewater testing and other protocols and feel it’s best to finish out the semester with those in place."

SLCC says no decision has been made about changing their mask requirements indoors. UL Lafayette officials tell us they are currently reviewing the governor's directives. We're also working to find out what LSUE's plans are; so far, we've not heard back.

We've reached out to each school district in Acadiana on their decisions following today's announcement. Click here for what we've learned so far.

