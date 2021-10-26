Governor Edwards to hold COVID briefing, make decision on state mask mandate

Governor Edwards will hold a press briefing on Tuesday to discuss the state's response to COVID-19 and the current mask mandate in the state.

The current mask mandate will expire on October 27. In September, Edwards extended the mandate which is detailed below.

STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE

Face masks that properly cover the wearer's mouth and nose should be worn indoors at all times, unless a person is in a home, under the Governor's statewide mask mandate, which will be in place until at least October 27, 2021.

The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5 or older or enrolled in kindergarten, except for the following:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering

Anyone who is consuming a drink or food

Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired

Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

Face coverings are highly encouraged for those ages 2 to 4 as tolerated.

As with the Governor's previous mandate, children younger than kindergarten age are exempted if they cannot wear a mask. However, the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health strongly encourage indoor mask wearing in public for all children aged two and older, especially as they are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine.

Edward's press conference is scheduled for 3:00 pm

KATC will live stream the presser on katc.com/live and our Facebook page. A live stream is below:

------------------------------------------------------------

