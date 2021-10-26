COVID-19: State Update - 756,969 cases, 14,496 deaths

As of October 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 460 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 756,969. The current total death count is 14,496.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 7 to October 13, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,482,319 doses, including 2,189,636 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 285,269 vaccine series have been initiated and 259,272 (42.78%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

323 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Monday) 54 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 127 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,450 cases (up 11)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,395 cases (up 17) | 610 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,828 cases (up 17) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,423 cases (up 10) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,707 cases (up 4) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,746 cases (up 43) | 401 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,048 cases (up 9) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,385 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,530 cases (up 3) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,181 (up 11) | 187 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

FROM FRIDAY:

FROM THURSDAY:

FROM WEDNESDAY:

FROM TUESDAY

