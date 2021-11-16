LSU lifts indoor mask mandate and ends restrictions for on-campus events

Louisiana State University has lifted their indoor mask mandate on their Baton Rouge campus and ended restrictions for on-campus events.

LSU officials say the change, which was made upon the recommendation of LSU's Health and Medical Advisory Committee, will take effect immediately.

"While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation. We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority."

Quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and testing of unvaccinated individuals will continue.

More information about what to expect in the spring semester will be coming soon, they say.

LSU says that the Health and Medical Advisory Committee also continues to recommend vaccines and boosters for those who meet the criteria outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Booster shots and vaccines from all three manufacturers are available for students and employees at the Student Health Center. Testing, vaccines and boosters are also available at other campus locations.

The Student Health Center also has flu shots available for students.

KATC has reached out to universities and colleges in the Acadiana area to determine if any will make changes before the end of the Fall semester.

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) says that they are keeping protocols in place through the fall semester. This includes masking indoors and check-in processes at the front door.

We have also reached out to UL Lafayette for an update. On October 28, the university said they would keep the masking requirement in place through the end of the fall semester.

