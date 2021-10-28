UL Lafayette mask requirement to remain through fall semester

UL Lafayette's masking requirement will remain in place through the end of the fall semester, the university announced Thursday.

"The University's masking protocol has worked to successfully limit the spread of COVID-19, and we believe leaving the policy in place will enable us to continue to protect the well-being of the campus community," UL Lafayette announced in an email to campus.

Employees, students, and visitors are still required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces while on university property, unless alone in their private offices or workspaces or while participating in indoor athletic activities, the message said. Those who aren't fully vaccinated must wear face coverings in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involve sustained close contact with others who aren't fully vaccinated.

UL officials will reassess its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines before the start of the Spring 2022 semester and will communicate any changes to the UL community.

The full message to campus is below:

Employees with questions should email the Office of Human Resources at hrconsultancy@louisiana.edu. Students with questions should email deanofstudents@louisiana.edu.

