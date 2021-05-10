Louisiana Department of Health holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics for May 10-16

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 4 for the week of May 10-16, which includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.

According to LDH, residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions

Date/Time



Location Registration May 12 at 8:30 a.m. St. Landry Parish Health Unit308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220 May 13 from 9 - 11 a.m. Robichaux Recreation Center1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311 May 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. New Beginnings Baptist Church622 E. Veterans Memorial Drive, Kaplan OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel