Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Louisiana Department of Health holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics for May 10-16

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 16:54:21-04

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 4 for the week of May 10-16, which includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.

According to LDH, residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions

Date/Time

LocationRegistration
May 12 at 8:30 a.m.St. Landry Parish Health Unit308 W. Bloch St., OpelousasOPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220
May 13 from 9 - 11 a.m.Robichaux Recreation Center1919 Eraste Landry Road, LafayetteOPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
May 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.New Beginnings Baptist Church622 E. Veterans Memorial Drive, KaplanOPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.