Louisiana Department of Health confirms two pediatric deaths from COVID

Deaths were among ages 0-4 and 12-17
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:30:43-04

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) sadly confirms the deaths of two children younger than age 18 during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state, which is largely driven by the stronger, more contagious Delta variant.

One death was of a child between the ages of 0 and 4, and one death was of a child between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released on these deaths, according to a release from the

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 5. In total, 13 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask."

