Louisiana Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing for week of August 17-22

The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of August 17-22 is listed here .

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU . Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing .

If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge among unvaccinated individuals, Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon all Louisianans to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state by getting their vaccine if they have not yet done so or by helping their family, friends, and neighbors get the shot. Vaccines are available to everyone ages 12 and older.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel