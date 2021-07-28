LA Treasury Department says they are mostly working from home

Due to the statewide increase in COVID cases, The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced that most employees are now working from home.

"We want to assure the public that this will not disrupt services," the department said in a Facebook post.

They say they are not able to accept walk-in claims for Unclaimed Property, but the public can continue to call us at 1-888-925-4127 during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Searches online can be completed at http://www.latreasury.com for money in the Louisiana Treasury.

For those who have already begun the claim process and need to send us documents, they can upload them to the Louisiana Treasury website.

For any other concerns, the public can call 225-342-0010.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel