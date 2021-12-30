Gov. Edwards to update on Louisiana COVID response, Omicron variant

Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday is schedule to hold a virtual media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards says that he will be joined at 1:00 pm by medical professionals from across the state. The media briefing will be online and not like previous press conferences.

The briefing will be streamed on the Governor's Facebook page. View the live stream from the governor's office below:

Last week on December 21, 2021, Edwards extended Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency order

related to COVID-19, including a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing, given the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States and Louisiana according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

State agencies in the Governor’s Cabinet will begin requiring masks of employees and visitors.

To read more on that press conference click here

