Edwards to update on COVID-19 guidelines, state response

Governor Edwards is expected to announce his decision on COVID-19 restriction in the state during a Tuesday press conference.

In March, the governor announced a lifting of restrictions to some businesses while keeping the mask mandate in place. That order is set to expire on April 28.

In a press conference last week, Edwards was asked whether the mask mandate would remain in place. He gave no hint as to what had been decided.

Nationally, President Biden is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday concerning mask wearing in outdoor spaces and fully vaccinated individuals. See the latest here.

Governor Edwards is expected to hold the press briefing at 3:30 pm

KATC will stream the presser on katc.com and our Facebook page. A live stream can be found below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel