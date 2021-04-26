Want to get vaccinated? Here's how

Getting vaccinated for the COVID virus is easy and free.

If you live in Acadiana, there are more than 150 places where you can get your shot. To see that list, scroll down.

If you have questions or need help scheduling an appointment, call the state's vaccine hotline. The number for the hotline is 1-855-453-0774. The hotline is manned Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.

Here's some basic information about vaccinations from the state health department:

Vaccinations will be administered to individuals who meet the current eligibility criteria. Enrolled providers, pharmacies, and community events are administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointments only. In Louisiana, everyone older than 16 years of age is eligible to get a shot.

Vaccines currently being administered are from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna are two dose vaccines while Johnson & Johnson is one dose. All three vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA and are safe and effective.

Individuals receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will schedule their second dose during their first dose vaccination appointment. Second doses are given at the same location where a person receives their first dose.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients do not require a second appointment.

If you need to find a place to get your vaccine, you can click here for a list of all sites in the state that are offering shots. The list of sites in Acadiana is posted below.