Edwards to speak about ongoing 4th surge in COVID cases

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to COVID-19
Edwards is expected to speak about the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The press conference is expected to begin at 3:00 pm
KATC will stream the briefing online at KATC.com/live and our Facebook page.
A live steam can be viewed below:
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers