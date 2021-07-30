Edwards to speak about ongoing 4th surge in COVID cases

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to COVID-19

Edwards is expected to speak about the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The press conference is expected to begin at 3:00 pm

KATC will stream the briefing online at KATC.com/live and our Facebook page.

A live steam can be viewed below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel