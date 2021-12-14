Edwards rejects lawmaker action on COVID vaccine, will add to school immunization schedule

Gov. Edwards on Tuesday confirmed that the Louisiana Department of Health will move forward with adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule of immunizations for which it currently has full FDA approval, those 16 and older.

All of Louisiana's current opt-out provisions for parents will remain in place, meaning no child is forced to get a vaccine if their parents object in writing.

"I understand that any issue around COVID-19, especially those that involve our children, can be divisive, I ask that you and your colleagues work with me to get more people in Louisiana vaccinated. It is worth noting that while many of the diseases on the public health immunization schedule were once both rampant and deadly, they are no longer serious risks for school age children in Louisiana. This is true because almost everyone was vaccinated against these diseases, many as a condition for attending elementary school. One can only imagine where we would be as a state if the same overheated rhetoric from last week's meeting was applied to Polio or Measles. The development of the COVID-19 vaccines in time to help us put this pandemic behind us also requires us to do everything we can to add COVID-19 to the list of diseases that no longer pose a serious threat," Gov. Edwards wrote to House Health and Welfare Committee chair Rep. Larry Bagley.

"First and foremost, I am allowing this rule to go into effect because it will save lives and will help Louisiana to emerge from this pandemic. The facts of this pandemic at this point are crystal clear. As of today, over 770,000 people in Louisiana have tested positive for COVID-19. Tragically, we have lost almost 15,000 people to COVID-19 in the last 22 months. This includes 19 children under 18 years old. By contrast, there have been only 12 significant adverse events related to vaccine administration in Louisiana with zero deaths. By any measure, the COVID-19 vaccines have been a historic success. However, we know that there have been far too many of our friends and neighbors who have yet to be vaccinated. This includes school age children who do have a risk of serious illness and death," Gov. Edwards wrote.

Click here to read the governor's full letter.

Lawmakers voted 13-2 against the vaccine mandate for some Louisiana students last week. Edwards indicated he would overrule the vote.

