Lawmakers reject coronavirus vaccine mandate for Louisiana students

UPDATE: Lawmakers on the House Health and Welfare committee voted 13-2 against Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus vaccine mandate for some Louisiana students.

Governor Edwards can overrule the vote and has indicated he would do so. According to the Associated Press, the fate of the plan seems likely to be decided by the courts.

At the meeting, All Republicans on the committee voted to reject the rule. Three Democrats also joined them in that rejection.

According to reports, only Democratic Reps. Dustin Miller and Robby Carter supported adding the vaccine to immunization schedule for schools.

House Health & Welfare votes 13-2 to REJECT rule adding the COVID-19 vaccine to state's immunization schedule for schools. All Republicans vote for rejection, joined by some Democrats.

At the hearing, LDH spoke about the vaccine and immunization for students in the state. There, they also addressed misinformation being spread.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republican lawmakers on the House health care committee seemed poised to vote against Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus vaccine mandate for some Louisiana students.

But the Democratic governor intends to overrule any rejection and enact the immunization requirement starting next year.

The fate of the plan seems likely to be decided by the courts.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Edwards administration are at odds over whether the coronavirus vaccine requirement can be legally enacted by the governor without support from the full Legislature.

The state allows broad exemptions for parents and students who can submit a written dissent even if the coronavirus shots are mandated.

