Edwards calls for prayer, fasting for healthcare workers, those affected by COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon Louisianans to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying and fasting for healthcare workers and all those who are sick with or affected by COVID-19 in the state.

Residents are asked to pray and fast during their lunch time for three days.

The governor also encourages Louisianans to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and wearing masks whenever they are indoors and in public.

"Yesterday, I asked hundreds of ministers and pastors throughout Louisiana to join me during the lunch hour next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in praying and fasting for our state, and I am extending this invitation to anyone and everyone who is so inclined, no matter their religious beliefs. I believe very strongly in the power of prayer, and there are thousands of people right now in Louisiana who need to be lifted up in prayer. So I hope you will join your prayers to mine for healing and protection," Gov. Edwards said. "I will be praying that our sick may fight this illness, that the medical professionals caring for them can remain strong and safe, that our children, teachers and school support staff can safely begin the school year and that our people will do everything they can to help us slow the spread of this terrible virus."

Gov. Edwards' request comes as Louisiana is seeing the highest cases of COVID-19 per capita in the country; number two is Florida.

3,900 children below the age of 18 have tested positive in the state in the last four days, Edwards said during a press conference Friday.

