Edwards to update again on 4th surge of COVID in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

On Monday Edwards announced a mask mandate for the state. The order became effective on Wednesday August 4, 2021.All children age 5 and up and all adults will be a part of the mandate.

The indoor mask mandate also applies to K-12 schools, universities, and other higher education institutions, which return to on-campus learning in August. In accordance with new guidance from the CDC, all people on campuses should be masked indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The mandate will continue until September 1, 2021.

KATC will live stream the press conference on katc.com/live and on our Facebook page. A live stream is available below:

