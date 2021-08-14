Did you lose your proof of vaccination? Here's what you can do.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Proof of vaccination cards has become a sort of golden ticket in parts of Louisiana.

Bars, restaurants, and other venues in New Orleans are requiring you to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

There are four ways you can obtain proof of vaccination if you’ve lost the original card you receive when getting your doses.

You can simply ask their healthcare provider for a copy or ask your local parish health unit for a copy. Click here for the contact information.

One way is to register for la.Myir.Net or la wallet. This way, you can view and print proof of official vaccination records. This, just like your healthcare providers has direct information from the immunization information system connected through links.

The fourth way is to fill out the office of public health immunization program’s online form and you can receive your records in the mail. You can find that form here.

KATC spoke with State Representative Ted James, who advocated for the LA Wallet digital initiative.

“LA wallet was a technology that I certainly didn’t think about the world being shut down, this being a tool that I think can lead to be saving lives but we’re here now, so I think we have to put on our thinking hats get extremely innovative,” said James.

“Sometime last year, we started to really think about at what point will the proof of vaccinations be necessary.”

That moment is here, as Louisiana reports more than 7,000 cases Friday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell taking said action by requiring COVID vaccines or negative tests for bars, Superdome, and other venues in the tourism heavy area.

“We have to take action now to protect our people and to protect our economy,” said the mayor.

Representative James says the LA Wallet move is convenient and safe.

App developers have a contract with the state’s health department to get data from vaccination records to your phone -- but there are some things to keep in mind.

“If you’ve only received one shot, it’s not going to be uploaded yet,” explained James. “If your name is not exactly the same if you have a different zip code on your driver’s license. if you are one of those students that are from Lafayette but go to LSU or Southern, and you use a different address for your doctor, it’s not going to show up, so you have to go to LDH website to make sure that information is correct.”

Representative James shared his COVID experience with KATC. He says he was in the hospital 5 days last year, and when it came down to it, when the folks that took care of him said the vaccine worked, he trusted them like he did when they took care of him in the past.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel