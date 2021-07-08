Deadline for first drawing of 'Shot at a Million' lottery is Friday

The deadline for the first drawing for the "Shot At A Million" lottery is approaching.

The deadline to apply for the July 14 drawing is Friday, July 9, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the launch of the campaign at a press conference on Thursday, June 17 that 14 vaccinated Louisianans will win scholarships and cash prizes – including one adult who will win $1 million – throughout July as part of the campaign to reward residents who have taken or who choose to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisianans who have gotten the vaccine can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com. Residents who do not have access to the internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511 to register, starting Monday.

Residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they were vaccinated.

Four weekly drawings will take place for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize.

A final grand prize drawing will take place on August 4, to award $1 million in cash and five $100,000 scholarships.

Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation is assisting the Louisiana Department of Health with structuring the reward program and conducting the randomized drawings, with LDH and the Legislative Auditor present. LDH will not share a person's vaccine status or health information with the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and will confirm the vaccination status of the winner after de-identifying the person's information.

For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.

