COVID-19: State update - 816,228 coronavirus cases, 14,983 deaths

As of December 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 9,378 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 816,228. The current total death count is 14,983.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,195 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,777,551 doses, including 2,325,707 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 303,773 vaccine series have been initiated and 273,974 (45.21% of the population) have been completed. A total of 718,168 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 659 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 145 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 28 were on ventilators (up 7 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,564 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday, December 28.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,036 cases (up 86) | 256 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 36,490 cases (up 310) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,088 cases (up 53) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 13,299 cases (up 226) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,916 cases (up 35) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 41,399 cases (up 141) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,788 cases (up 85) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,870 cases (up 76) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,076 cases (up 117) | 230 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,773 (up 114) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

