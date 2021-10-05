COVID-19: State Update - 744,651 cases, 14,068 deaths

As of October 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,020 and there have been 41 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 744,651. The current total death count is 14,068.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 280,209 vaccine series have been initiated and 252,486 (41.66% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

671 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 44 from Monday) 130 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 244 new cases and 16 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,300 cases (up 7) | 244 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,685 cases (up 63) | 587 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,646 cases (up 12) | 134 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,283 cases (up 11) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,635 cases (up 9) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,030 cases (up 61) | 391 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 13,815 cases (up 25) | 340 deaths (up 5)

St. Martin - 8,255 cases (up 15) | 160 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 8,422 cases (up 11) | 212 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 9,999 (up 30) | 180 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM MONDAY:

As of October 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,725 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 743,631. The current total death count is 14,027.

LDH says that a child between the ages of 11 and 17 was among the 39 deaths reported on Monday. No further information was being reported about the death.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 84 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 280,209 vaccine series have been initiated and 252,486 (41.66% of the population) have been completed.

715 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 123 from Friday) 135 of those patients were on ventilators (down 14 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 285 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,293 cases (up 26) | 243 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,622 cases (up 80) | 586 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,634 cases (up 7) | 134 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,272 cases (up 16) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,626 cases (up 10) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,969 cases (up 65) | 388 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,790 cases (up 27) | 335 deaths (up 5)

St. Martin - 8,240 cases (up 11) | 158 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,411 cases (up 19) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,969 (up 24) | 179 deaths (no change)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of October 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,373 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 741,906. The current total death count is 13,988.

LDH says that a child between the ages of 0 and 4 was among the 39 deaths reported on Friday. No further information was being reported about the death.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,175 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,348,962 doses, including 2,114,616 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 279,118 vaccine series have been initiated and 250,921 (41.4% of the population) have been completed.

838 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 29 from Thursday) 149 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 271 new cases and 10 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,267 cases (up 11) | 242 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,542 cases (up 63) | 585 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,627 cases (up 11) | 134 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,256 cases (up 21) | 220 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,616 cases (up 9) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,904 cases (up 75) | 387 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,763 cases (up 30) | 333 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 8,229 cases (up 12) | 158 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,392 cases (up 13) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,945 (up 26) | 179 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of September 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 872 and there have been 49 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 740,553. The current total death count is 13,949.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 278,255 vaccine series have been initiated and 249,542 (41.17% of the population) have been completed.

867 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 85 from Wednesday) 148 of those patients were on ventilators (down 21 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 128 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,256 cases (up 21) | 241 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,479 cases (up 34) | 582 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,616 cases (up 4) | 133 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,235 cases (up 7) | 219 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 4,607 cases (up 4) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,829 cases (up 20) | 387 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,733 cases (up 16) | 330 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 8,217 cases (up 4) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,379 cases (up 12) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,919 (up 6) | 179 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of September 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,048 and there have been 50 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 739,661. The current total death count is 13,900.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 16 to September 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 278,255 vaccine series have been initiated and 249,542 (41.17% of the population) have been completed.

952 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 37 from Tuesday) 169 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 151 new cases and 12 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,235 cases (up 14) | 240 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -33,445 cases (up 42) | 581 deaths (up 7)

Evangeline - 5,612 cases (up 8) | 133 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,228 cases (up 9) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,603 cases (up 10) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 37,809 cases (up 30) | 387 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,717 cases (up 13) | 327 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,213 cases (up 2) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,367 cases (up 13) | 209 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,913 (up 10) | 178 deaths (up 2)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of September 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,031 and there have been 54 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 738,613. The current total death count is 13,850.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from September 9 to September 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 278,255 vaccine series have been initiated and 249,542 (41.17% of the population) have been completed.

989 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Monday) 173 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 211 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,221 cases (up 4) | 238 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,403 cases (up 77) | 574 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,604 cases (up 18) | 132 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 12,219 cases (up 9) | 217 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,593 cases (up 4) | 121 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 37,779 cases (up 41) | 387 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,704 cases (up 20) | 327 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,211 cases (up 12) | 157 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,354 cases (up 5) | 209 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,903 (up 21) | 176 deaths (no change)

