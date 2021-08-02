COVID-19: State update - 552,787 cases, 11,026 deaths

As of August 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 11,109 and there have been 27 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 552,787. The current total death count is 11,026.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 56,110 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,587,231 doses, including 1,727,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 225,206 vaccine series have been initiated and 190,762 (31.48% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

LDH reports that 1,984 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 244 from Friday), and 213 of those patients were on ventilators (up 46 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,856 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 7,537 cases (up 139) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 25,148 cases (up 324) | 465 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 4,019 cases (up 43) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,708 cases (up 173) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,500 cases (up 47) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 28,250 cases (up 584) | 310 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 10,267 cases (up 169) | 268 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 6,386 cases (up 107) | 122 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,360 cases (up 182) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,706 (up 88) | 130 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,313 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 541,679. The current total death count is 10,999.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 47,830 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,531,121 doses, including 1,716,161 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 218,735 vaccine series have been initiated and 189,430 (31.26% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,740 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 120 from Thursday), and 167 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,028 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,398 cases (up 54) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 24,824 cases (up 145) | 465 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,976 cases (up 37) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,535 cases (up 222) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,453 cases (up 28) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 27,666 cases (up 284) | 309 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 10,098 cases (up 94) | 269 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 6,279 cases (up 36) | 122 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,178 cases (up 95) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,618 (up 33) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,413 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 536,366. The current total death count is 10,968.

LDH is reporting an additional 47,830 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,531,121 doses, including 1,716,161 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 218,735 vaccine series have been initiated and 189,430 (31.26% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,620 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 96 from Wednesday), and 162 of those patients were on ventilators (up 18 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 749 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 7,344 cases (up 62) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 24,679 cases (up 99) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,939 cases (up 14) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,313 cases (up 148) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,425 cases (up 19) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 27,382 cases (up 206) | 306 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 10,004 cases (up 52) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,243 cases (up 31) | 122 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 6,083 cases (up 65) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,585 (up 53) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of July 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,699 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 531,952. The current total death count is 10,948.

The vast majority of these newly reported cases (98.9%) are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of these cases date back to the past week, and do not represent a backlog.

LDH says that the update represents an increase among all age groups and all nine regions of the state, with the largest shares coming from Region 4 (Acadiana), Region 2 (Baton Rouge), Region 1 (New Orleans), and Region 9 (Northshore).

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,524 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 134 from Tuesday), and 144 of those patients were on ventilators (up 17 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,017 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,282 cases (up 62) | 200 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 24,580 cases (up 109) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,925 cases (up 55) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,313 cases (up 148) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,406 cases (up 19) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 27,176 cases (up 294) | 306 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,952 cases (up 85) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,212 cases (up 68) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 6,018 cases (up 55) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,482 (up 122) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of July 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,797 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these newly reported cases, 3,961 are confirmed cases and 2,836 are probable cases.

LDH says that Tuesday's data represents the second highest single-day case count reported since Jan 6, 2021 (6,882 cases).

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 527,253. The current total death count is 10,934.

The majority of these newly reported cases, according to LDH, are tied to community spread (99.56%) rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. 99 percent of cases date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27). LDH says these cases do not represent a backlog and are part of the state's continued surge.

The update represents an increases across all age groups and regions with the largest shares among 18-29yo and Region 2 (Baton Rouge).

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,390 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 169 from Monday), and 127 of those patients were on ventilators (up 14 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,166 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,220 cases (up 52) | 200 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 24,471 cases (up 261) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,870 cases (up 21) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,165 cases (up 57) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,387 cases (up 30) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 26,882 cases (up 398) | 304 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,867 cases (up 72) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 6,144 cases (up 151) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,963 cases (up 50) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,360 (up 74) | 129 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of July 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 7,592 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these newly reported cases, 6,109 are confirmed cases and 1,483 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 520,435. The current total death count is 10,914.

While this update includes a weekend’s worth of reporting, LDH says that 99 percent of these newly reported cases date back to the last week (7/18-7/25) and does not represent a backlog.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,902 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,483,291 doses, including 1,706,544 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 212,824 vaccine series have been initiated and 188,391 (31.08% of the population) have been completed.

LDH reports that 1,221 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 213 from Friday), and 113 of those patients were on ventilators (up 31 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,218 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 7,168 cases (up 67) | 199 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 24,210 cases (up 142) | 464 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,849 cases (up 35) | 100 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 8,108 cases (up 121) | 166 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,357 cases (up 18) | 99 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 26,484 cases (up 348) | 304 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 9,795 cases (up 134) | 267 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,993 cases (up 51) | 121 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 5,913 cases (up 166) | 147 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 6,286 (up 136) | 129 deaths (up 2)

------------------------------------------------------------

