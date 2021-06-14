COVID-19: State update - 475,908 cases, 10,655 deaths

As of June 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 556 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 384 are confirmed cases and 172 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 475,908. The current total death count is 10,655.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between June 6 and June 13, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 24,259 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,119,712 doses, including 1,531,931completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 189,549 vaccine series have been initiated and 171,630 (28.32% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.



Since Friday, 19,677 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,585,616. Of the tests reported today, 17,064 were PCR tests and 2,613 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 283 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Friday), and 38 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 109 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,738 cases (up 1) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,991 cases (up 35) | 447 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,670 cases (up 2) | 95 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,343 cases (up 6) | 159 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,232 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,301 cases (up 36) | 292 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,118 cases (up 10) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,478 cases (up 3) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,935 cases (up 5) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,709 (up 9) | 125 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM FRIDAY:

As of June 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 227 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 203 are confirmed cases and 24 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 475,354. The current total death count is 10,648.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between June 3 and June 10, 2021. 81% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 19% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,361 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,095,453 doses, including 1,516,551completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 188,430 vaccine series have been initiated and 169,973 (28.05% of the population) have been completed.





Since Thursday, 14,006 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,565,939. Of the tests reported today, 13,039 were PCR tests and 967 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 285 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 4 from Thursday), and 34 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 32 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,737 cases (up 3) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,956 cases (no change) | 447 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,668 cases (up 3) | 94 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,337 cases (up 4) | 159 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,230 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,265 cases (up 11) | 291 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,108 cases (no change) | 261 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,475 cases (up 5) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,930 cases (up 1) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,700 (up 4) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of June 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 469 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 345 are confirmed cases and 124 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 475,126. The current total death count is 10,638.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between June 2 and June 9, 2021. 97.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,361 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,095,453 doses, including 1,516,551completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 188,430 vaccine series have been initiated and 169,973 (28.05% of the population) have been completed.





Since Wednesday, 16,046 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,551,933. Of the tests reported today, 13,836 were PCR tests and 2,210 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 281 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 5 from Wednesday), and 34 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 110 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,734 cases (up 5) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,956 cases (up 31) | 444 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,665 cases (no change) | 94 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,333 cases (up 3) | 159 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 3,229 cases (up 4) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,254 cases (up 20) | 291 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,108 cases (up 13) | 261 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,470 cases (up 2) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,929 cases (up 13) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,696 (up 19) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of June 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 310 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 210 are confirmed cases and 100 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 474,653. The current total death count is 10,631.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between June 1 and June 8, 2021. 95.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,172 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,062,092 doses, including 1,496,945 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 187,082 vaccine series have been initiated and 168,071 (27.73% of the population) have been completed.





Since Tuesday, 14,845 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,535,887. Of the tests reported today, 12,839 were PCR tests and 2,006 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 286 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 9 from Tuesday), and 37 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 161 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,729 cases (up 6) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,925 cases (up 26) | 443 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,665 cases (up 1) | 94 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,330 cases (up 3) | 158 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,225 cases (down 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,234 cases (up 92) | 290 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,095 cases (up 14) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,468 cases (up 3) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,916 cases (up 11) | 141 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,677 (up 5) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of June 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 487 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 351 are confirmed cases and 136 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 473,879. The current total death count is 10,622.

The collection dates for these cases (100%) falls between June 1 and June 7, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,172 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,062,092 doses, including 1,496,945 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 187,082 vaccine series have been initiated and 168,071 (27.73% of the population) have been completed.





Since Monday, 12,650 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,521,042. Of the tests reported today, 10,324 were PCR tests and 2,326 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 295 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 11 from Monday), and 39 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 91 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,723 cases (down 4) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,899 cases (up 40) | 442 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,664 cases (up 3) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,327 cases (up 10) | 158 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,230 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,142 cases (down 23) | 290 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 9,081 cases (up 10) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,465 cases (up 11) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,905 cases (up 2) | 141 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,672 (up 12) | 125 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of June 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 794 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 615 are confirmed cases and 179 are probable cases

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 473,777. The current total death count is 10,619.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between May 31 and June 6, 2021. 92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 34,172 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,062,092 doses, including 1,496,945 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 187,082 vaccine series have been initiated and 168,071 (27.73% of the population) have been completed.





Since Friday, 28,220 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,508,392. Of the tests reported today, 24,915 were PCR tests and 3,305 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 284 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 13 from Friday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 6 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 151 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,727 cases (up 14) | 195 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,859 cases (up 10) | 442 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,661 cases (up 5) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,317 cases (up 15) | 158 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,227 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 24,165 cases (up 49) | 290 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 9,071 cases (up 14) | 260 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,454 cases (up 3) | 118 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,903 cases (up 19) | 140 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,660 (up 17) | 125 deaths (up 1)

