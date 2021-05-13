COVID-19: State update - 464,412 cases, 10,469 deaths

As of May 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 426 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 325 are confirmed cases and 101 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 464,412. The current total death count is 10,469.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 5 and May 12, 2021. 96.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH says that the vaccination update is delayed on 5/13/2021 while LDH verifies the vaccine information.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,897 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,796,183 doses, including 1,349,231 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 171,205 vaccine series have been initiated and 149,531 (24.67% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Since Wednesday, 13,644 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,202,458. Of the tests reported today, 12,162 were PCR tests and 1,482 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 326 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Wednesday), and 32 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 82 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,545 cases (up 19) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,607 cases (up 15) | 433 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,612 cases (down 3) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,134 cases (up 7) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,171 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,624 cases (up 1) | 279 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,940 cases (up 8) | 256 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,321 cases (up 8) | 115 deaths (down 1)

St. Mary - 4,738 cases (up 5) | 138 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,427 (up 19) | 119 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of May 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 481 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 278 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 463,997. The current total death count is 10,463.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between May 4 and May 11, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,897 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,796,183 doses, including 1,349,231 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 171,205 vaccine series have been initiated and 149,531 (24.67% of the population) have been completed.

Since Tuesday, 18,646 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,188,814. Of the tests reported today, 15,941 were PCR tests and 2,705 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 328 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 8 from Tuesday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 84 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,526 cases (down 3) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,592 cases (up 10) | 432 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,615 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,127 cases (up 9) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,172 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,623 cases (up 39) | 278 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,932 cases (up 12) | 256 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,313 cases (up 6) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,733 cases (down 1) | 138 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,408 (up 2) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 634 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 478 are confirmed cases and 156 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 463,517. The current total death count is 10,451.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between May 3 and May 10, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,897 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,796,183 doses, including 1,349,231 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 171,205 vaccine series have been initiated and 149,531 (24.67% of the population) have been completed.

Since Monday, 16,550 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,170,168. Of the tests reported today, 14,359 were PCR tests and 2,191 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 320 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Monday), and 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 215 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,529 cases (up 12) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,582 cases (up 44) | 432 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,611 cases (up 7) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,119 cases (up 26) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,170 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 23,584 cases (up 42) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,920 cases (up 9) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,307 cases (up 43) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,734 cases (up 4) | 138 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,406 (up 23) | 119 deaths (no change)

-----------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of May 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,100 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 715 are confirmed cases and 385 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 462,868. The current total death count is 10,438.

The collection dates for most of these cases (95%) fall between May 1 and May 9, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,897 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,796,183 doses, including 1,349,231 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 171,205 vaccine series have been initiated and 149,531 (24.67% of the population) have been completed.

Since Friday, 31,857 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,153,618. Of the tests reported today, 26,902 were PCR tests and 4,955 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 324 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Friday), and 34 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 205 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,517 cases (up 6) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,538 cases (up 54) | 431 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,604 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,093 cases (up 19) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,165 cases (up 3) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,542 cases (up 82) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,911 cases (up 15) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,284 cases (up 10) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,730 cases (up 12) | 138 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,383 (down 2) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of May 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 554 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 423 are confirmed cases and 131 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 461,773. The current total death count is 10,433.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between April 30 and May 6, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 119,705 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,750,286 doses, including 1,319,032 completed two-dose series.

The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 163,386 vaccine series have been initiated and 140,691 (23.21% of the population) have been completed.

LDH says that the most recent vaccination update includes information from April 29 through May 6. Data was delayed for several days due to technical issues.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Thursday, 18,775 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,121,761. Of the tests reported today, 16,937 were PCR tests and 1,838 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 331 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 9 from Thursday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 176 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,511 cases (up 5) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,484 cases (up 18) | 431 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,600 cases (down 7) | 93 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 7,074 cases (up 40) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,162 cases (up 8) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,460 cases (up 31) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,896 cases (up 22) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,274 cases (up 7) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,718 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,385 (up 30) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of May 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 417 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 314 are confirmed cases and 103 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 461,210. The current total death count is 10,425.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between April 29 and May 5, 2021. 90.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 9.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 119,705 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,750,286 doses, including 1,319,032 completed two-dose series.

The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 163,386 vaccine series have been initiated and 140,691 (23.21% of the population) have been completed.

LDH says that the most recent vaccination update includes information from April 29 through May 6. Data was delayed for several days due to technical issues.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. To read more, click here.

Since Wednesday, 15,134 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,102,986. Of the tests reported today, 13,510 were PCR tests and 1,624 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 340 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Wednesday), and 37 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 78 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,506 cases (up 8) | 192 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,466 cases (up 17) | 429 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,607 cases (up 6) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 7,034 cases (up 7) | 153 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,154 cases (down 2) | 96 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,429 cases (up 24) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,874 cases (up 10) | 255 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,267 cases (no change) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,703 cases (up 6) | 137 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,355 (no change) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

