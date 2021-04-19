COVID-19: State update - 453,351 cases and 10,293 deaths

As of April 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,413 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH says that Monday's report includes a backlog of 379 out of 1,413 cases. Those cases date as far back as May 2020.

Of these cases, 1,165 are confirmed cases and 248 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 453,351. The current total death count is 10,293.

The collection dates for most of these cases (67%) fall between April 11 and April 18, 2021. 98.7% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 19 there have been 2,443,129 vaccine doses administered and 1,097,425 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 153,204 vaccine series have been initiated and 118,557 (19.56% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Friday, 42,692 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,808,901. Of the tests reported today, 38,313 were PCR tests and 4,379 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 337 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 20 from Friday), and 39 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 499 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,421 cases (up 70) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,033 cases (up 77) | 415 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,528 cases (up 22) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,857 cases (up 71) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,122 cases (no change) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,844 cases (up 105) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,724 cases (up 75) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,138 cases (up 25) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,614 cases (up 12) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,253 (up 42) | 116 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 523 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 344 are confirmed cases and 179 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 451,955. The current total death count is 10,282.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between April 8 and April 15, 2021. 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 15 there have been 2,355,822 vaccine doses administered and 1,035,070 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 149,786 vaccine series have been initiated and 112,177 (18.51% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Thursday, 13,936 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,766,209. Of the tests reported today, 11,339 were PCR tests and 2,597 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 317 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 21 from Thursday), and 42 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 134 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,351 cases (up 2) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,956 cases (up 45) | 414 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,506 cases (up 11) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,786 cases (up 15) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,122 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,739 cases (up 38) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,649 cases (up 14) | 253 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 5,113 cases (no change) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,602 cases (no change) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,211 (up 5) | 116 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of April 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 791 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 488 are confirmed cases and 303 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 451,476. The current total death count is 10,273.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between April 7 and April 14, 2021. 98.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 15 there have been 2,355,822 vaccine doses administered and 1,035,070 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 149,786 vaccine series have been initiated and 112,177 (18.51% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Wednesday, 20,259 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,752,273. Of the tests reported today, 16,908 were PCR tests and 3,351 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 338 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 13 from Wednesday), and 45 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 212 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,349 cases (up 1) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,911 cases (up 88) | 413 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,495 cases (up 3) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,771 cases (up 14) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,118 cases (up 9) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,701 cases (up 57) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,635 cases (up 10) | 251 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,113 cases (up 21) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,602 cases (up 1) | 134 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,206 (up 8) | 116 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of April 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 386 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 240 are confirmed cases and 146 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 450,673. The current total death count is 10,264.

The collection dates for most of these cases (91%) fall between April 6 and April 13, 2021. 98.7% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 12 there have been 2,255,300 vaccine doses administered and 966,365 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 143,570 vaccine series have been initiated and 98,347 (16.23% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Tuesday, 11,066 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,732,014. Of the tests reported today, 8,712 were PCR tests and 2,354 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 325 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 5 from Tuesday), and 49 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 87 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,348 cases (up 11) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,823 cases (up 31) | 412 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,492 cases (up 2) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,757 cases (up 6) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,109 cases (down 1) | 93 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 22,644 cases (up 8) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,625 cases (up 2) | 251 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,092 cases (up 6) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,601 cases (up 15) | 133 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,198 (up 6) | 116 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 442 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 304 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 450,279. The current total death count is 10,255.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between April 5 and April 12, 2021. 99.3% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 12 there have been 2,255,300 vaccine doses administered and 966,365 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 143,570 vaccine series have been initiated and 98,347 (16.23% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Monday, 14,983 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,720,948. Of the tests reported today, 13,086 were PCR tests and 1,897 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 330 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 22 from Monday), and 49 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 119 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,337 cases (up 1) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,792 cases (up 28) | 411 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,490 cases (up 10) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,751 cases (up 4) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,110 cases (up 7) | 92 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,636 cases (up 31) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,623 cases (up 21) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,086 cases (up 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,586 cases (down 7) | 133 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,192 (up 16) | 116 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 999 and there have been 25 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 714 are confirmed cases and 285 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 449,827. The current total death count is 10,241.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between April 4 and April 11, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

(REMINDER: LDH no longer updates coronavirus data on the weekends. Monday's update includes data not reported from the weekend)

As of Monday, April 12 there have been 2,255,300 vaccine doses administered and 966,365 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 143,570 vaccine series have been initiated and 98,347 (16.23% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Thursday, April 8, the governor held a press conference on the state's response to COVID-19. To read more from that press conference, click here.

Since Friday, 34,873 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,705,965. Of the tests reported today, 29,657 were PCR tests and 5,216 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 308 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 11 from Friday), and 44 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 306 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,336 cases (up 3) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,764 cases (up 100) | 409 deaths (up 8)

Evangeline - 3,480 cases (up 3) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,747 cases (up 35) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,103 cases (up 5) | 92 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 22,605 cases (up 81) | 272 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,602 cases (up 11) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,085 cases (up 26) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,593 cases (up 19) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,176 (up 23) | 116 deaths (no change)

