COVID-19: State update - 446,955 cases and 10,174 deaths.

As of April 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 198 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 146 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 446,955. The current total death count is 10,174.

The collection dates for most of these cases (89%) fall between April 1 and April 6, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Monday, 10,808 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,609,158. Of the tests reported today, 10,109 were PCR tests and 699 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 299 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 7 from Monday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 23 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,304 cases (down 8) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,441 cases (no change) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,465 cases (down 6) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,682 cases (up 1) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,070 cases (down 1) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,416 cases (up 9) | 271 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,568 cases (up 12) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,034 cases (up 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,536 cases (down 4) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,127 (down 2) | 112 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,259 and there have been 4 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 842 are confirmed cases and 417 are probable cases.

Monday's numbers include data from three days (Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4) due to LDH's observance of the Easter holiday. LDH also no longer reports numbers on the weekends.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 446,737. The current total death count is 10,165.

The collection dates for most of these cases (77%) fall between March 29 and April 5, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Thursday, 63,271 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,598,350. Of the tests reported today, 57,239 were PCR tests and 6,032 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 292 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 55 from Thursday), and 49 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 378 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,312 cases (up 30) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,441 cases (up 154) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,471 cases (up 12) | 91 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,681 cases (up 23) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,071 cases (up 19) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,409 cases (up 79) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,556 cases (up 1) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,033 cases (up 11) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,540 cases (up 31) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,129 (up 18) | 111 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 549 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 334 are confirmed cases and 215 are probable cases.

LDH says they will no longer report on State holidays. The next report will be on Monday, April 5, 2021

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 445,469. The current total death count is 10,161.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between March 24 and March 31, 2021.98.7% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 1 there have been 1,958,640 vaccine doses administered and 782,189 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 130,556 vaccine series have been initiated and 81,234 (13.4% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Wednesday, 39,286 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,535,079. Of the tests reported today, 35,952 were PCR tests and 3,334 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 347 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Wednesday), and 56 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 187 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,282 cases (down 14) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,287 cases (up 67) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,459 cases (down 7) | 90 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,658 cases (down 2) | 152 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 3,052 cases (up 5) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,330 cases (up 53) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,555 cases (up 11) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,022 cases (up 14) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,509 cases (up 20) | 132 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion - 5,111 (up 17) | 111 deaths (up 1)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 31, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 508 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 301 are confirmed cases and 207 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 444,933. The current total death count is 10,141.

The collection dates for most of these cases (78%) fall between March 23 and March 30, 2021. 99.2% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 29, there have been 1,842,453 vaccine doses administered and 720,598 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 125,476 vaccine series have been initiated and 76,291 (12.59% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

Since Tuesday, 17,506 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,495,793. Of the tests reported today, 13,112 were PCR tests and 4,394 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 354 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 9 from Tuesday), and 60 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 126 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,296 cases (up 18) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,220 cases (up 59) | 396 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,466 cases (up 11) | 90 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,660 cases (up 14) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,047 cases (up 6) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,277 cases (up 9) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,544 cases (down 3) | 250 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,008 cases (up 7) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,489 cases (up 2) | 129 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,094 (down 2) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 499 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 197 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 444,414. The current total death count is 10,132.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between March 22 and March 29, 2021. 99.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 29, there have been 1,842,453 vaccine doses administered and 720,598 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 125,476 vaccine series have been initiated and 76,291 (12.59% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place.

Gov John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday, March 30, at 2:30 pm to announce whether the state will remain in Phase 3. See the press conference, here.

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Monday, 11,866 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,478,287. Of the tests reported today, 9,458 were PCR tests and 2,408 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 363 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 1 from Monday), and 61 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 138 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,278 cases (up 9) | 190 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 21,161 cases (up 41) | 394 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,455 cases (up 9) | 89 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,646 cases (up 8) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,041 cases (up 9) | 89 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 22,268 cases (up 16) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,547 cases (up 13) | 249 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,001 cases (up 10) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,487 cases (up 12) | 129 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,096 (up 11) | 110 deaths (no change)

---------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 840 and there have been 35 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Monday's update includes data for 3 days (3/27-3/29) because LDH no longer updates the dashboard on weekends.

Of these cases, 573 are confirmed cases and 267 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 443,905. The current total death count is 10,122.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between March 21 and March 28, 2021. 97.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 29, there have been 1,842,453 vaccine doses administered and 720,598 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 125,476 vaccine series have been initiated and 76,291 (12.59% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Friday, 31,850 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,466,421. Of the tests reported today, 28,086 were PCR tests and 3,764 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 362 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 16 from Friday), and 62 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 276 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,269 cases (up 9) | 189 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 21,120 cases (up 109) | 394 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 3,446 cases (up 7) | 89 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,638 cases (up 8) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,032 cases (up 11) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,252 cases (up 65) | 270 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,534 cases (up 20) | 249 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 4,991 cases (up 10) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,475 cases (up 25) | 128 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,085 (up 12) | 110 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel