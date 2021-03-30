COVID-19: State update - 444,414 cases and 10,132 deaths.

As of March 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 499 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 197 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 444,414. The current total death count is 10,132.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between March 22 and March 29, 2021. 99.6% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 29, there have been 1,842,453 vaccine doses administered and 720,598 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 125,476 vaccine series have been initiated and 76,291 (12.59% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place.

Gov John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday, March 30, at 2:30 pm to announce whether the state will remain in Phase 3. See the press conference, here.

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Monday, 11,866 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,478,287. Of the tests reported today, 9,458 were PCR tests and 2,408 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 363 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 1 from Monday), and 61 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 138 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,278 cases (up 9) | 190 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 21,161 cases (up 41) | 394 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,455 cases (up 9) | 89 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,646 cases (up 8) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,041 cases (up 9) | 89 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 22,268 cases (up 16) | 270 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,547 cases (up 13) | 249 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,001 cases (up 10) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,487 cases (up 12) | 129 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,096 (up 11) | 110 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 840 and there have been 35 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Monday's update includes data for 3 days (3/27-3/29) because LDH no longer updates the dashboard on weekends.

Of these cases, 573 are confirmed cases and 267 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 443,905. The current total death count is 10,122.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between March 21 and March 28, 2021. 97.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 29, there have been 1,842,453 vaccine doses administered and 720,598 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 125,476 vaccine series have been initiated and 76,291 (12.59% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Friday, 31,850 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,466,421. Of the tests reported today, 28,086 were PCR tests and 3,764 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 362 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 16 from Friday), and 62 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 276 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,269 cases (up 9) | 189 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 21,120 cases (up 109) | 394 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 3,446 cases (up 7) | 89 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,638 cases (up 8) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,032 cases (up 11) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,252 cases (up 65) | 270 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,534 cases (up 20) | 249 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 4,991 cases (up 10) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,475 cases (up 25) | 128 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,085 (up 12) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 448 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 292 are confirmed cases and 156 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 443,069. The current total death count is 10,087.

The collection dates for most of these cases (87%) fall between March 18 and March 25, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 25, there have been 1,718,857 vaccine doses administered and 654,876 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 119,920 vaccine series have been initiated and 70,487 (11.63% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They joined people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

All Louisiana residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, March 29. Read more

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Thursday, 17,952 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,434,571. Of the tests reported today, 15,177 were PCR tests and 2,775 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 378 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 18 from Thursday), and 62 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 137 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,260 cases (up 10) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,011 cases (up 56) | 390 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,439 cases (up 8) | 89 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,630 cases (up 8) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,021 cases (up 5) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,187 cases (up 9) | 269 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,514 cases (up 13) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,981 cases (up 12) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,450 cases (up 10) | 128 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,073 (down 2) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 407 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 274 are confirmed cases and 133 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 442,620. The current total death count is 10,073.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between March 17 and March 24, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 25, there have been 1,718,857 vaccine doses administered and 654,876 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 119,920 vaccine series have been initiated and 70,487 (11.63% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They joined people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

All Louisiana residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, March 29. Read more

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Wednesday, 15,128 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,416,619. Of the tests reported today, 12,837 were PCR tests and 2,291 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 396 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 17 from Wednesday), and 69 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 137 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,250 cases (up 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,955 cases (up 36) | 387 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,431 cases (up 5) | 89 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,622 cases (up 9) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,016 cases (up 12) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,178 cases (up 23) | 269 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 8,501 cases (up 16) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,969 cases (up 5) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,440 cases (up 18) | 128 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,075 (up 8) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 524 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 297 are confirmed cases and 227 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 442,221. The current total death count is 10,056.

The collection dates for most of these cases (83%) fall between March 16 and March 23, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 22, there have been 1,622,640 vaccine doses administered and 611,494 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 113,070 vaccine series have been initiated and 64,623 (10.66% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They joined people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Tuesday, 17,432 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,401,491. Of the tests reported today, 12,896 were PCR tests and 4,527 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 413 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 9 from Tuesday), and 75 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 89 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,245 cases (up 13) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,919 cases (down 26) | 387 deaths (up 5)

Evangeline - 3,426 cases (up 3) | 88 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,613 cases (up 4) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,004 cases (down 3) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,155 cases (up 49) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,485 cases (up 4) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,964 cases (down 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,422 cases (up 16) | 127 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,067 (down 1) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 709 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 388 are confirmed cases and 321 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 441,771. The current total death count is 10,037.

The collection dates for most of these cases (84%) fall between March 15 and March 22, 2021. 99.9% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 22, there have been 1,622,640 vaccine doses administered and 611,494 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 113,070 vaccine series have been initiated and 64,623 (10.66% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They join people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 426,243 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/15/21).

Since Monday, 21,235 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,384,068. Of the tests reported today, 16,653 were PCR tests and 4,582 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 404 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 1 from Monday), and 74 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 170 new cases and 1 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,232 cases (down 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,945 cases (up 88) | 382 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,423 cases (no change) | 88 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,609 cases (up 11) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,007 cases (up 13) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,106 cases (up 10) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,481 cases (down 8) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,965 cases (up 19) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,406 cases (up 11) | 127 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,068 (up 18) | 110 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

