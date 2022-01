COVID-19: State update - 1,127,422 coronavirus cases, 15,374 deaths

As of January 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 18,683 and there have been 51 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,127,422. The current total death count is 15,374.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 2,320 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,310 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,896,265 doses, including 2,377,122 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 310,465` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,641 (46.14% of the population) have been completed. A total of 885,248 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,127 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 177 from Friday). Of those patients, 146 were on ventilators (up 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 2,823 new cases and eight new deaths were reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 13,794 cases (up 185) | 260 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 46,676 cases (up 677) | 645 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 7,310 cases (up 66) | 146 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 16,516 cases (up 173) | 236 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,084 cases (up 95) | 134 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 53,650 cases (up 899)| 430 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 18,883 cases (up 363) | 357 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 11,138 cases (up 133) | 166 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 11,100 cases (up 94) | 241 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 13,217 (up 138) | 201 deaths (up 2)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

As of January 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 11,317 and there have been 42 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,108,739. The current total death count is 15,324.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases, LDH says 1,375 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,507 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,884,955 doses, including 2,371,261 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,903` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,046 (46.04% of the population) have been completed. A total of 873,035 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 63 from Thursday). Of those patients, 144 were on ventilators (up 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, the there were 1,763 new cases and three new deaths were reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were updated with numbers since 1/11/22, deaths were updated as normal on 1/20/22.

Acadia - 13,609 cases (up 154) | 260 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 45,999 cases (up 364) | 644 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 7,244 cases (up 74) | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 16,343 cases (up 111) | 235 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,989 cases (up 81) | 134 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 52,751 cases (up 437)| 429 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 18,520 cases (up 246) | 356 deaths (down 1)

St. Martin - 11,005 cases (up 75) | 166 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 11,006 cases (up 98) | 240 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 13,079 (up 123) | 199 deaths (up 1)

————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of January 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 14,706 and there have been 37 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,097,422. The current total death count is 15,283.

Starting Wednesday, January 19, LDH said that in accordance with CDC, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 1,875 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 11,507 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,884,955 doses, including 2,371,261 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,903` vaccine series have been initiated and 279,046 (46.04% of the population) have been completed. A total of 873,035 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,367 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 63 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 142 were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, the LDH dashboard finally updated with new cases for each parish on Thursday. Case numbers were higher than normal because they had not been updated on the dashboard since January 11, 2022. Eight new deaths were reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were updated with numbers since 1/11/22, deaths were updated as normal on 1/20/22.

Acadia - 13,455 cases (up 1,143) | 260 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 45,635 cases (up 4,437) | 644 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 7,170 cases (up 489) | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 16,232 cases (up 1,067) | 235 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 5,908 cases (up 501) | 134 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 52,314 cases (up 4,785)| 428 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 18,274 cases (up 1,786) | 357 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 10,930 cases (up 862) | 166 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 10,908 cases (up 688) | 238 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 12,956 (up 1,005) | 198 deaths (up 1)

————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of January 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 13,069 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,082,716. The current total death count is 15,246.

Starting Wednesday, January 19, LDH says that in accordance with CDC, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68 percent of cases and 57 percent of deaths from January 6 to January 12, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,602 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,873,448 doses, including 2,365,519 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,281` vaccine series have been initiated and 278,418 (45.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 859,554 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 121 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 144 were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, the LDH dashboard has not been updated with new cases for each parish. 8 new deaths were reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were not updated, deaths were updated on 1/19/22.

Acadia - 12,312 cases | 258 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases | 643 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 15,165 cases | 234 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases | 425 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases | 166 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases | 238 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 | 197 deaths (up 1)

————————————————

FROM TUESDAY:

As of January 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 29,125 and there have been 58 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,025,748. The current total death count is 15,195.

Louisiana has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Starting Wednesday, January 19, the LDH says the total case counts provided on their dashboard will include new infections and reinfections.

3,981 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/14, and 43,899 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. These reinfections are not yet included in case counts.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 65 percent of cases and 66 percent of deaths from December 30 to January 5, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,602 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,873,448 doses, including 2,365,519 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 309,281` vaccine series have been initiated and 278,418 (45.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 859,554 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 2,183 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Friday). Of those patients, 142 were on ventilators (up 10 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, the LDH dashboard has not been updated with new cases for each parish. Four new deaths were reported since Friday, January 14, 2022

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths) - case totals by parish were not updated, deaths were updated on 1/18/22.

Acadia - 12,312 cases | 258 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases | 641 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases | 145 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 15,165 cases | 234 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases | 422 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases | 165 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases | 237 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 | 196 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

