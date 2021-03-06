Acadiana COVID-19 hotline available to help schedule vaccination appointments

There's a new resource in Acadiana for those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you know someone having trouble because of a lack of internet or computer access, there's now a virtual call center available to help you out.

"Online links and sign-up pages, lists, are just a huge barrier for some who may not have access to computers or to the internet," explained Dr. Britini Hebert with Lafayette Internal Medical Clinic. "We're removing that barrier so that anyone who wants a vaccine can find and schedule a vaccine."

All you need is the number: 362-0777, a phone, and probably a pen and paper, Hebert said.

You can call the number above to get help scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. Volunteers can help find vaccine locations, sign up, and schedule the appointment.

And if you'd like to help out with the project, volunteers are needed. Shifts are flexible; even if you can only log in to return voicemails at your convenience or deliver fliers, there's a need, organizers say. CLICK HERE to sign up.

For more information, email covid19vaccinefinder@gmail.com.

