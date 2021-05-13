12-year-old gets COVID vaccine in Lafayette after CDC expands Pfizer recommendation

Younger Louisiana residents are now getting the chance to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Louisianans 12 and up became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) on Wednesday formally recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group.

One Acadiana 12 year old received his Pfizer vaccine at the MLK Center on Cora Drive on Thursday.

Shari Blem shared video of her son Jackson getting his first dose of the vaccine. It was a quiet moment, arm limp, needle in, needle out and done. Jackson gave a quick thumbs up after a bandage was placed on his arm.

"We have been waiting for this day," Shari Belm tells KATC after the shot. " As soon as they opened up for 12-year-olds, I jumped online and got him his vaccine appointment."

Jackson says that he is very happy to have his COVID-19 vaccine and his mother is feeling safer now that her family is more protected.

"He is active and was around a lot of COVID this year. There is now a sense of safety," Shari said.

When asked what he would say to other young people who may be scared of getting their shot, Jackson says to do it.

"I would say to get it. If you are scared of shots, it's not painful. Overall, I feel much safer," Jackson said.

The Blem's say that getting the vaccine is more about them helping everyone else in the community more than it is for helping just them.

Read more about the eligibility for residents ages 12 and older and where vaccination appointments can be made.

