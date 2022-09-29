Cooling off slightly for Thursday and the end of the week

It's been an exceptional forecast for the last couple of days, and it looks to stay that way as we get ready to wrap up the work week.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air moved in on Wednesday which will keep the highs in the upper 70s on Thursday afternoon and a steady wind from the north.

The dry air is going to keep the sunshine out in full force, and will allow the temperatures to cool down in the late evening and early morning.

Lows over the next couple of nights are going to drop down into the low 50s, with upper 40s possible in the northern parts of Acadiana.

It'll remain breezy with northerly winds at about 10-15 mph, with gusts getting as high as 20-25 mph.

Daniel Phillips

The weekend forecast is looking similar which is good news if you want to go to the Cajuns Homecoming game on Saturday as it'll be perfect football weather.

Tailgaters who will be up early setting up should be prepared for some cool weather, but overall the forecast will be perfect.

A little warm up is expected by the end of the weekend, but after a long hot summer it's hard to complain.

