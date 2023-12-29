Cool & sunny end to week; slowly warming up, but staying dry this weekend

Cold start this morning with temperatures near freezing for most locations.
Plenty of sun today with cool afternoon highs only in the mid-50s.
Cold again tonight as lows drop into the low-mid 30s.
Continue to protect the pets and plants!
Gradual warm-up this weekend with mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies in place.
We'll be in the lower 60s Saturday before pushing to near 70 degrees Sunday.
A few light showers arrive early Monday, but not a lot of rain is expected with this system.
Perhaps a better soaking will be in the cards with the two weather systems to follow next week/next weekend:
Have a great weekend and happy New Year to all!
