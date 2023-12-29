Watch Now
News

Actions

Cool & sunny end to week; slowly warming up, but staying dry this weekend

Vert Planner 3 - Hourly.png
Bradley
Article Graphics
Vert Planner 3 - Hourly.png
Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 06:39:26-05

Cold start this morning with temperatures near freezing for most locations.

Plenty of sun today with cool afternoon highs only in the mid-50s.

Cold again tonight as lows drop into the low-mid 30s.

Continue to protect the pets and plants!

Gradual warm-up this weekend with mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies in place.

Vert Planner 3 - Daypart.png
Article Graphics

We'll be in the lower 60s Saturday before pushing to near 70 degrees Sunday.

A few light showers arrive early Monday, but not a lot of rain is expected with this system.

Perhaps a better soaking will be in the cards with the two weather systems to follow next week/next weekend:

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Article Graphics

Have a great weekend and happy New Year to all!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.