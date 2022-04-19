Cool, sunny conditions for Tuesday

A chilly start to the day on Tuesday with a few spots even dropping into the upper 40s in the predawn hours.

While it will stay cool through the day there's enough sunshine that will push temperatures into the mid 70s by the end of the afternoon.

A few moments of cloudiness will be expected with high clouds drifting through the area in the middle part of the day, but sunshine will return after lunch.

There's a change over in the forecast through the middle of the week with warm, muggy air moving back in to south Louisiana sending temperatures into the 80s.

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday as the moisture increases across the area, with some of those clouds lingering into Thursday.

Overall though it's a quiet forecast for the week with steadily warming temperatures, and no real rain chances until at least next week.

