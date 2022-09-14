Cool mornings but the afternoons slowly warming up

Acadiana will extend it's quiet, dry stretch through the middle of the week with an almost identical forecast coming up for Wednesday.

Cool morning temperatures will be giving way to the upper 80s, which while warm, will feel manageable with the lack of humidity.

Skies are going to remain clear with only a light breeze coming in from the north east through the day.

This won't last forever, and we'll start to see moisture trickling back into the area by the end of the week with afternoon highs steadily warming up.

Moisture is going to start to build in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday along a stalled front, but will gradually push north into south Louisiana by Friday.

This isn't going to translate immediately into shower activity, but it will be noticeably more humid out there at the end of the week.

Scattered showers will follow close behind with some wet weather expected through parts of the weekend.

